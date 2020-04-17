Caroline Beville, 92

Apr 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 17, 2020 edition.

WILMINGTON — Caroline Beville (Scarano), 92, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020.

Caroline was born on September 12, 1927, in Wakefield; she was the dear daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Scarano. Caroline, along with her siblings, was raised and educated in Wakefield and was part of a large and loving Italian family.

Caroline married her “sweetheart” John Beville on April 13, 1949 and lived in Wilmington for over 50 years. They raised a beautiful family and shared many wonderful times together before his untimely passing in 1996. Family was everything to Caroline, she showered her husband, children and especially her grandchildren with unconditional love and support. She had an “open door” policy at her home where everyone was welcomed. Caroline was quite popular with her grandchildren’s friends and to some she was a surrogate grandmother who became affectionately known as “Nana Banana,” a role she cherished.

Caroline had many talents and was always willing to share everything she had with others. She was an excellent cook and baker who would often make cookies and breads for her family, friends, neighbors or just someone in need. She was an excellent seamstress who was always making an outfit, pillows, or mending something for someone. Her crocheting skills were shared with countless cancer patients that she made hats for as well as blankets that were given to various NICU’s to keep preemies warm. One of her favorite hobbies and greatest talents was making and decorating cakes for special occasions; these were complete masterpieces and showed her true artistic ability. Caroline made countless cakes throughout the years for many different special occasions for her family and friends; they were not only beautiful and delicious, but they were made with love. Caroline was a member of ICES, a cake decorating group that she was very active in and where she made quite a few friends.

Caroline will be remembered as a special lady; she was always willing to give of her time and talents to care for others. She was a nurse’s aide for many years, and she went out of her way to make her patients feel safe and loved; she treated them as her own family. Caroline had a heart of gold and she will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Caroline was the beloved wife of the late John A. Beville, devoted mother of Brian Beville and his wife Louise of Elgin, S.C., Renee Gordon and her husband David of Boxford and the late Faye Austin of Houston, Texas. Loving “Nana” of Justin Gordon, Jeremy Gordon and his wife Meredith Horwitz, Julie Planera and her husband Jason, Daniel Beville and his wife Shaye, Devin Beville, the late Ryan Beville, Sean Starke and his wife Jonica FitzMorris, Evan Starke and his wife Tammy, as well as her great-grandchildren Austin, Jackson, Austin, Aidan, Vera, Marina, Zelda and Emmet. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy (Buonomo) Scarano, dear sister of Anthony Scarano of Virginia Beach, Va., Henry Scarano of North Reading and the late Jennie Scarano. Caroline is also survived by her nieces, nephews and their families.

Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus and for the safety of everyone, the Beville family has decided to hold a private service at this time.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, Wilmington, MA. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com