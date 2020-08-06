Chamber’s Sidewalk Sale returns

Aug 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the August 6, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — With virtually all big public events canceled for the foreseeable future due to COVD-19, the local Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to host a series of three Sidewalk Sale dates aimed at providing events for residents to enjoy while also supporting local merchants.

John Smolinsky, executive director of the Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce, appeared before the Town Council Monday night to get their approval for the Chamber to host a series of Sidewalk Sale events on Saturday, Aug. 29, Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

On these dates, retail businesses will be allowed to display merchandise and conduct business out on the sidewalk in front of their stores. The kick off date of Aug. 29 coincides with the Massachusetts Tax-Free Holiday weekend. On all three dates, the sale would run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The purpose of this series of three events will be “to attract consumers to our local merchant locations and better support the local economy,” Smolinsky said.

The Sidewalk Sale will be open to all retail businesses, including Chamber members and non-members. In addition to downtown businesses, a concerted effort will also be made to encourage merchants in Greenwood, Four Corners, Albion Street and North Avenue to participate.

“We plan to identify specific designated ‘hubs’ around town to better involve and coordinate the entire business community as best as possible,” Smolinsky said. “We plan to advertise this Sidewalk Sale on a special event page located on the Chamber’s Facebook page and website, with local newspaper ads and if possible, on the town website and Facebook page.”

Smolinsky emphasized that no streets will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Sidewalk A-frame signs will be allowed during the events, Smolinky noted, and spaces in front of vacant store fronts are available if desired. Anyone interested may contact Chamber to coordinate and secure a site.

There will also be a special offer to entice shoppers to participate on the three dates.

“Thanks to the generosity and financial support pledged to us from our two home town financial institutions, the Wakefield Co-operative Bank and The Savings Bank, we are able to include a very special incentive with our Sidewalk Sale event,” Smolinsky revealed.

“As an incentive to attract the largest number of shoppers possible to our retail stores the following special offer is being presented,” he noted. “Every shopper who spends a minimum of $50.00 at a Wakefield retail store will receive a $10 gift certificate which can be used at any participating Wakefield Restaurant.”

Shoppers are eligible for additional $10 gift certificates for each additional incremental expenditure of $50.00 up to a maximum of $500 or a total of 10 gift certificates maximum per person.

The Town Council enthusiastically approved the Chamber’s Sidewalk Sale proposal.