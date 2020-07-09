Charles M. Rollins, 66

WAKEFIELD — Charles M. Rollins, 66, of Wakefield, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 surrounded by his family at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Born in Malden on November 26, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles and Marie (Cassie) Rollins.

Charlie was a graduate of Pope John High School in Everett, Salem State College and earned his master’s degree from Suffolk University. He was a retired accountant for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Charlie had been a Wakefield resident since 1997. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Wakefield.

He is survived by his wife Lynn R. (Randolph) Rollins and his daughter Jessica L. Rollins of Wakefield, his two sisters, Susan Rollins, her husband George Canning and their son Joseph Canning of Georgetown and Jeanne Rollins of Lewiston, Maine. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Halloran of Greenville, South Carolina, as well as many other family members.

Charlie’s girls’ softball coaching career spanned 28 years in the Leominster, Wakefield and Danvers communities, over 20 of them being in the Wakefield softball leagues. His passion and dedication for the sport was unmatched. His proudest moment of his softball career was winning the 2007 Massachusetts State Championship Title with the Wakefield Little League. His goal for every player, year after year, was to bring out the best in each of them, while creating an unbreakable bond among team members. He has left a lasting impression on all his players and will be remembered fondly as “Coach Charlie” for years to come.

Charlie’s greatest legacy will be his relentless sense of humor. He had the ability to always view life with a glass half full mentality.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday from 4-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Saturday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.