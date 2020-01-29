Barrett eyes local superintendent’s job

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Selectman Chris Barrett surprised the community last week by announcing he intends to apply for the job of superintendent of the Lynnfield Public Schools.

The School Committee is currently searching for the next chief educational officer in the wake of Jane Tremblay announcing her decision to retire at the end of the school year. Tremblay has led the school system for the past five-and-a-half years.

Barrett, who has served on the Board of Selectmen for the past five years and also served a term on the School Committee, said in a statement that he publicly announced his decision to apply for the superintendent job because he believes it’s important to be “transparent” with the community.

“I have been a public school educator and administrator for 13 years, serving in a variety of leadership roles in the Everett Public Schools,” said Barrett. “These responsibilities in my professional life have been focused on the administration of direct services for all students, hands-on operations of all aspects of a public school, and a total focus on helping all students, teachers, staff and administrators achieve excellence at all levels.”

Barrett has served as Everett High School’s vice principal since June 2016 and was also the interim social studies department director from June 2018 through June 2019. He worked as Everett High’s submaster from August 2015 through June 2016. Barrett was also the assistant principal at the Parlin School, a kindergarten through grade 8 school, from August 2014 through June 2015.

Additionally, Barrett worked as former Gov. Mitt Romney’s director of municipal affairs and was former Lt. Gov. Kerry Healey’s chief of staff from January 2004 through January 2006.

“My experience as the governor’s director of municipal affairs and a member of the board of directors of the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association has exposed me to education issues and policy on the statewide level that have been immensely helpful to my goal of being an effective leader in education,” said Barrett.

While Barrett said he loves working as Everett High’s vice principal, he said the reason why he is interested in the superintendent job is because “Lynnfield is my home.”

“My wife Beth and I are both Lynnfield High School graduates and proud Pioneers,” said Barrett. “The position of superintendent of the Lynnfield Public Schools is my dream job, my professional goal, and this unique opportunity is the only position I would consider pursuing at this time. Lynnfield is a wonderful place to live and raise a family and to educate children.

“I know Lynnfield, its people, traditions and expectations,” Barrett continued. “I know it as a former student, as the parent of two Lynnfield Public Schools students, as a former School Committee member and chairman, and as a current member of the Board of Selectmen. As a professional educator, I understand why the Lynnfield Public Schools are among the best in the commonwealth, but I also have a vision to continue the great work of our current superintendent of schools for an even stronger future, and the experience and ability to work with my fellow educators, local officials and community members to implement it.”

In closing, Barrett added: “As I have done for almost two decades in multiple leadership positions, I will continue to serve the town I love as I go through this important process.”

Barrett said in a phone interview that he plans on recusing himself from discussing Lynnfield Public Schools issues when they come before the Board of Selectmen while the superintendent search continues. If the School Committee offers him the superintendent job, Barrett said he will “resign his seat immediately.”

“The School Committee, under Chairman Jamie Hayman’s leadership, and Superintendent Jane Tremblay have done a tremendous job throughout this process,” said Barrett. “Jane and her administrators have brought Lynnfield Public Schools to a whole other level. It’s unfortunate to see her retire, but I would be honored to have the opportunity to continue her work if I am chosen to do so.”

Town Counsel Tom Mullen informed the Villager that any board or committee member “who may have a conflict, or believes that by acting in a particular matter may give rise to the appearance of a conflict, may always recuse his or her self from voting on that particular matter.”

“He will not have to resign unless he gets the job,” added Mullen.

Hayman provided the Villager the following statement on Barrett’s announcement.

“The School Committee is committed to holding an open process in identifying the most qualified person to lead the Lynnfield Public Schools,” said Hayman. “As such, we will not be commenting on any applicants or potential applicants.”