Chris Farris is Week 3 winner

Sep 29, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the September 29, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Paon Blvd. resident Chris Farris was the Week 3 winner of the 59th annual Daily Item Football Contest with an 8-2 record. Farris was one of eight contestants to finish at 8-2 this week, but his tiebreaker score of last night’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game was the closest, giving him the Week 3 win. Farris predicted the Chiefs win by a score of 38-20. The final score was 34-20. He was the only contestant to predict a double digit win for the Chiefs.

Farris will receive his weekly prize from The Savings Bank and his photo will appear at a later date in the Daily Item.

The top 10 professional and college games are listed on the advertisements of the football pages along with an entry form. Fill out the entry form picking the winner for each contest and fill in the winner and score of the featured game (Georgia vs. Auburn), which is the tiebreaker. Each week, a prize will be awarded to the person that has the best record among the 10 contests.

Watch for the week’s picks on the football contest page every Tuesday. This week, the picks are on Pages 6 and 7.

Entries should be mailed or brought to the Football Contest editor at the Wakefield Daily Item on 26 Albion St. before 3 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 2 which is the deadline for Week 4 entries. The decision of the Daily Item judges will be final.

All winners must be 14 years of age or older and must agree to have their photo appear in the Wakefield Daily Item in order to receive the prize.

The list of rules eligibility and how to play are on Page 7 along with this week’s games on Pages 6 and 7.