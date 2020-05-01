Christine Ann Rosati, 48

May 1, 2020 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — Christine “Chrissy” Ann Rosati, 48, of Wakefield passed at The Brigham and Women’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on April 29, 2020. Chrissy was born in March 9, 1972 in Melrose. She is the beloved daughter of Barbara Whitcomb and the late Robert Rosati.

Christine was married to her loving husband in a beautiful ceremony in Burlington on November 28, 1998.

Chrissy was devoted to, and proud of, her work at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Pediatric Oncology, where she was the manager of pediatric operations and co-authored several research papers. She was beloved by her many colleagues and spoke of them often. She was even more proud to be a loving and playful auntie to her three youngest nephews Cyrus, Julian, and Lorenzo; showering them with love, affection and so many toys.

She was a ferociously fast reader, a painfully slow eater, a writer, and a painter, always creating one-of-a-kind keepsakes for her family. She called her aunt Pearl every morning and was always supporting her mother through computer technical difficulties. She could be counted on for regular drop-ins with a Cumberland Farms iced coffee in hand.

An utterly devoted wife, Chrissy loved long drives with Artie for beach-side pizza, always answered all of his many phone calls, and plated all his holiday meals. She loved living in Wakefield where she could walk her small (but mostly vicious) long-haired dachshund “Buddy” down by the commons. Chrissy never met a stranger and never missed a beach day. She was a bright light; constantly talking, joking, laughing, and smiling, and will be fiercely missed by all those whom she left too soon.

Christine is survived by her husband Arthur Saidah. Her mother Barbara Whitcomb, her brother David Rosati and his wife Carrie, her grandmother Barbara Rafferty, her aunt and second mother Pearl Soulios, and her uncle Michael J. Soulios. Cousins by blood but siblings by heart to Michelle Soulios, Michael P. Soulios, his wife Katie Noddin, Aimee Soulios, her husband Mike Doherty. Her brothers-in-law Nick Saidah, his wife Jude, Glen Saidah, his wife Mary. Loving Auntie to Christopher Rosati, Alina Rosati, Deanna Malko, Jonathan Saidah, Kenny Saidah, Geena Saidah. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her shining light.

Christine was predeceased by her father Robert Rosati, her grandparents Ethel and Salvador Rosati, and Joseph Rafferty, her brother-in-law Albert “Albie” Saidah, her nephews Albert Saidah and Joseph Saidah, her dachshund Buddy, and cat Kitty.

She loved and cherished her family.

Christine’s family will hold a private wake at McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield and a graveside service at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield with a celebration of life planned for the future.