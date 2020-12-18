Christopher J. Fowlie

Dec 18, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 18, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Christopher J. Fowlie of Wakefield passed away suddenly after complications from a car accident on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Chris leaves behind his cherished wife, Kim, his stepchildren Charles and Lilyann, and his son, Jon. Born on October 1, 1970 in Melrose. Chris is the beloved son of the late James Adams Fowlie Sr. Ph.D. and survived by his mother Paula (Ciampa) Fowlie, his brother James Adams Fowlie Jr and his wife Katie Fowlie, Todd Fowlie and sister Kaylin Spinazzola and husband Benedetto. He was the grandson of Phyllis Ciampa, who remained his champion throughout his life. Also survived by his loving nephews and niece.

Chris lived his life with passion, commitment, enthusiasm, and love. He was a loving husband, a committed father and stepfather, a kind brother, and a loyal son. He was extremely gregarious and a caring friend to many.

He had a smile that lit up a room and exuded a friendly energy that put everyone at ease. Chris would meet you as a stranger, but undoubtedly leave as your friend. Chris started with an incredibly large circle of close friends in his younger years and continued to expand that circle his entire life. He didn’t give a second thought to offering help to others. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Chris’s passion for paving became a reality with the opening of Fowlie Paving Corp. His mentors and colleagues and many others supported his venture with the utmost confidence, knowing his work ethic and integrity would bring him success.

He was the glue that bonded so many together. In his eyes he thought he was the comedian who had the best stand up act around.

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Chris’s family on Sunday, December 20th, from 1-4 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield Ma. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Wakefield. Donations can be made at BGCWakefield.org or mailed to 15 Dale Court Stoneham, MA 02180. Please make checks out to “BGCW.”