Christopher J. Nazzaro, 40

Mar 30, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 30, 2020 edition.

REVERE — Christopher J. Nazzaro, 40, in Revere, formerly of Wakefield, unexpectedly on March 27, 2020.

Devoted son of Frederick G. Nazzaro, III and his wife Jeannine Nazzaro of Wakefield. Adored son of the late Diane L. (Conlon) Nazzaro. Dear brother to Frederick G. Nazzaro IV and wife, Mascha Chausovsky of Newton and Barbara J. Barnard and husband Scott of Lynn. Dear uncle of Nicholas D. Nazzaro of Calif., Alexander V. and Mark E. Nazzaro, both of Newton, Brandy Giovino and husband Ronald of Medford, Ashley Guthro of Winthrop, Anthony J. “AJ” Guthro of Lynn. Also lovingly survived by his grand-niece, Angelina and his grand-nephew Ronnie.

In keeping with the ongoing mandate and regulations issued by the Comm. of Mass. and the Boston Archdiocese, all services and interment will be held privately. Regarding the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, a “Celebration of Life” (date, time and place) will be announced at a later time on social media and on our funeral home website (www.vertuccioandsmith.com).

Christopher was an alumnus of Boston University, Class of 1997. Presently he worked for and previously held an 8-year career in management with National Grid. Chris also held a real estate broker’s license.

