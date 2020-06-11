Drive-thru COVID-19 testing June 19

Jun 11, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 12, 2020

MELROSE – The City of Melrose and Town of Wakefield along with PhysicianOne Urgent Care have announced that a drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be set up at Melrose City Hall parking lot, 562 Main St, Melrose on Friday, June 19 from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. for residents and people who work in Melrose and Wakefield. Licensed PhysicianOne Urgent Care health care providers will test patients who have pre-registered and will receive a car-side medical evaluation on the day of the testing event.

“Testing is an essential tool for containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “We know that some people who may have mild symptoms may make others very ill. That’s why it’s important for everyone to get tested who thinks that they may have the virus, as well as essential workers who are concerned about being exposed to the virus or exposing others.”

Patients do not need to be current patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care and must complete registration before Wednesday June 17 at 8 p.m. Patients can register for testing by going to https://physicianoneurgentcare.com/drive-through-covid-19-testing/ and following the prompts for testing registration, click “find next available visit”. Individual’s insurance will be billed for the service.

Patients with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste/smell, and general malaise are encouraged to register for testing. In addition, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to all essential workers, even those without symptoms. This drive-through event is for virus testing, not antibody testing. COVID-19 antibody testing is available every day at the PhysicianOne Urgent Care Medford location. Further questions can be directed to PhysicianOne Urgent Care at 781-776-4094 or the Melrose Health Department at 781-979-4130 or rclay@cityofmelrose.org.

“PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides convenient access to high-quality, cost effective care. We pride ourselves in partnering with local municipalities to focus on improving health outcomes for residents,” said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, DO, PhysicianOne Urgent Care Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. “We recognize the need for increased access to testing resources right now. We are proud to partner with the City Melrose and Town of Wakefield to provide this service to local communities.

“We are finding that many people are not seeking advice for symptoms and feeling isolated and unsure. Now that testing is available, people can safely be medically evaluated through a virtual visit to determine whether they need to come in for testing.” Said Dr. Kenkare.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care has COVID-19 testing available every day at all 23 locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. Residents are encouraged to visit www.P1UC.com or call 855-349-2828 with questions about COVID-19 testing, symptoms or exposure.