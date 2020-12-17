City goes virus ‘red’

Dec 17, 2020

Published December 18, 2020

MELROSE — On Thursday, December 10, Mayor Paul Brodeur posted the following on the city’s website announcing Melrose’s move into the highest risk coronavirus category:

“Last week, the state Department of Public Health announced that Melrose has transitioned from being categorized as a yellow community to a red community due to its increased positivity rate and number of cases.

“Data from the period of November 22 to December 5 indicates that our positivity rate is at 5%, and that the city is now seeing 50.5 positive cases per 100,000 residents. These rates are likely to increase in the report that came out this week after the paper’s deadline, and Melrose joins many other communities in the red category as the Commonwealth experiences a statewide surge.

“An average of 17 new cases a day have been reported in Melrose, with some days going as high as 25 new cases.

Why did the state change our classification from being a yellow to a red community?

“Melrose is considered a medium-sized community (population between 10k and 50k) in the state’s classification system. Medium-sized communities are classified as red when their positivity rate is equal to or greater than 5% AND the average number of positive cases per 100,000 is equal to or greater than 10. Average number of positive cases has been over 10 for many weeks, but this week marks the first time our positivity rate hit 5%.

What do we know about how Covid-19 is spreading in Melrose?

Based on available data and information, our Health Department attributes our increase in cases in large part to adults spreading the virus to other adults in a variety of settings. In keeping with, a state-wide trend, transmission within Melrose Public schools has been below the City average. We have received reports that Melrosians are increasingly:

• Dining out with individuals outside of their household

• Travelling to other states without following the proper testing/ quarantining guidelines

• Hosting gatherings indoors and outdoors without proper social distancing or mask wearing

• Failing to properly wear a mask and practice sound personal hygiene.

• Refusing to share critical information with public health officials as they conduct contact tracing.

“Each of these actions directly puts your family, neighbors, first responders, and our healthcare professionals at risk.

What about the schools? Are they safe? Are they staying open?

“With only one known exception, there is no evidence of the spread of COVID-19 in our school settings. From ensuring that cohorts are kept apart, to improving ventilation and access to PPE, Melrose Public Schools and the City’s Health Department have worked diligently to reduce and mitigate risks involved with in person learning.

Is the City going to be on lock-down? Will we be taking more restrictive measures?

“There are currently no plans to impose stricter restrictions on residents, businesses, and visitors to Melrose. While we consistently review new data and are prepared to take the steps necessary to keep the City as safe as possible, enhanced restrictions imposed only in Melrose would likely drive Melrosians to other communities with fewer restrictions. Mayor Brodeur is in constant communication with other mayors, town managers, and the state about regional coordination of our public health policies. Our focus is on containing the spread, and providing the most accurate and consistent guidance possible so that our residents are empowered to make healthy decisions for themselves and their neighbors.

What is the City’s plan for distributing a vaccine?

Currently, the vaccination distribution plans are being finalized between the State and Federal governments. The Health Department has a plan in place for the administration of vaccine when the time comes. While the development of these vaccines promise to be a major scientific triumph, the quantities shipped to each state will happen over time, potentially through May or June, 2021. That means that it is vital that each Melrosian continues to closely follow public health guidance including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, following good hygiene practices like hand washing, and cooperating with contact tracers.

How can I stay safe and protect my loved ones?

Even if you have strayed from following public health guidance in the past, now is a critical time for each Melrosian to recommit to and refresh their understanding of proven methods to stop the spread. Yes, this includes wearing a mask and washing your hands, but it also means reducing the number of people you are not socially distancing from to only the direct people you live with. Do not attend and do not host unmasked or masked indoor gatherings. Even negative test results are not always completely accurate, as it takes days for the virus to become detectible. The best way to stay safe is to wear appropriate PPE, practice social distancing, and ensure that any activities you do with people you don’t live with are enjoyed while following all relevant guidance.

This change makes me nervous. Is it safe to be in Melrose?

“The national, state, and local trends are all disturbing — that’s undeniable. However, throughout this pandemic it has been critical that we focus on the actions we can take to gain some control over the spread. If you follow public health guidance, avoid non-distanced gatherings, get tested, and routinely wear a mask and wash your hands, you can significantly reduce your risk of getting sick or getting your loved ones sick.

“It is common and normal to have fear and anxiety right now. Getting in touch with a mental health professional can seem daunting, but the City of Melrose has invested in Interface- a program which connects Melrose residents with qualified Mental Health professionals who will accept your insurance. To contact the hotline simply dial: 888-244-6843. It’s free for Melrose residents, staffed 9am-5pm Monday-Friday and is a tremendous resource which many need desperately right now.

Will Fire, Ambulance, and Police respond when I call 9-11 for any reason?

“Yes, our first responders are prepared and equipped to continue to serve residents in all kinds of emergencies. If you believe you are in danger, or you see a fire, or are having an emergency, by all means, please call 9-11 and know that our police officers and fire fighters will respond.

Can I schedule an elective medical procedure right now?

“There are some limitations on availability of some elective procedures. You should continue to be in contact with your medical provider about any medical concerns you may have, COVID-related or not.