MELROSE — The public is cordially invited to the 2020 inaugural of Mayor Paul Brodeur, the Melrose City Council, and the Melrose School Committee.

The Inaugural will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13, at Memorial Hall, 590 Main Street.