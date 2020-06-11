Mayor puts focus on race, equality

Jun 11, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 12, 2020



MELROSE — Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur announced that his office and other city departments would be devoting the next two weeks to focus on how City services can contribute to creating a more racially just and equitable community.

“George Floyd was unfortunately not the first unarmed black man to die in police custody,” Mayor Brodeur said. “While I hope that his murder will be the last, it has rekindled a national conversation about what role police and local government generally have in creating communities where blacks and other people of color are devalued, oppressed, and victimized. As Mayor of the City of Melrose, I believe that the best way we can honor Floyd’s legacy is by identifying concrete steps my administration can take to ensure that each city department is committed to racial equity in all that we do.”

Mayor Brodeur has directed each city department to engage in a two week process of self-evaluation intended to enhance cultural sensitivity and inclusion in the provision of government services. At the conclusion of this process all materials, and data collected will be shared with the community. The results of this work will serve as an initial blueprint for a community conversation regarding any medium and longer term actions the city can take.

“The goal here is to not simply rush through a series of half- thought out ideas, but rather, to put in a concerted effort to identify and frame the issue areas and steps we should take in order to make lasting and responsive change. We may not have all the answers but my goal is to make sure that we are closer to understanding the problems,” Mayor Brodeur said.

Departments will create an inventory of what data and policies the city already has. From the police department’s use of force policy to the status of the city’s various housing initiatives, the mayor and department heads will collect and review what is already available and will identify what data would be helpful to collect. Additionally, department heads will select particular issue areas within their purview which intersect most acutely with challenges faced by historically marginalized groups.

Next, city staff will identify best practices from around the Commonwealth, country, and abroad where applicable and identify action steps and plans. Offices will endeavor to identify steps which can be immediately taken, projects which can be accomplished within a few months with existing resources, and projects or initiatives which require enhanced resources and a longer time frame.

All documentation will be compiled into a report. A work in progress, Mayor Brodeur will share the report with various stakeholders to collect their comments and will establish working groups as necessary to effectuate its goals and tasks. Additionally, Mayor Brodeur has asked the Melrose Human Rights Commission to help vet implicit bias training programs.

Upon release of the report, members of the community are encouraged to participate in this process by offering specific feedback through a series of focus groups and listening sessions. Additionally, Mayor Brodeur has asked residents to share their thoughts and experiences with specific departments as well as data, information, or articles regarding best practices in other communities. Residents may email mayorsoffice@cityofmelrose.org.

“I’m asking each and every city employee to think creatively, work collaboratively, and proceed with urgency during this challenging time. I do not expect us to produce neat and tidy work because frankly, these are not neat and tidy issues. But I do expect each of us to bring compassion and empathy to this work. It’s the kick-off, not the end, of a series of actions my administration will take to make our community stronger and open to all,” Mayor Brodeur said.

Editor’s note: Mayor Brodeur’s initiative started on June 8 (”Inventory”) and will lead to “Sharing Results” on June 18-19.