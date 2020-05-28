The city reopens

May 28, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 29, 2020

MELROSE — Governor Charlie Baker recently announced his plans for opening up Massachusetts and Melrose will begin its transition as well, following the guidelines issued by the state.

“It’s important for folks to understand that this is by no means a return to business as usual,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “The Statewide ‘Safer at Home’ policy remains in place.” He advised that all residents continue to do the following:

• Stay home and work from home as much as possible—especially older residents and those at high risk for illness.

• Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces.

• Cover your face when outside the home.

• And when you do venture out to pick up your curbside delivery, follow the rules and be patient.

Under the reopening guidelines, houses of worship and some businesses may reopen, but they must still meet the state standards, and, Brodeur noted, “nobody is obligated to reopen.” Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited, and houses of worship are encouraged to hold services outside.

The businesses that may reopen on the week of May 25 include labs, offices, hair salons, pet grooming, car washes, and retail stores that have remote fulfillment or curbside pickup. People who are in high-risk groups should work from home if possible. Beaches, parks, and some athletic facilities may also open. Mount Hood Golf Course reopened last week.

While City Hall will not reopen to the public immediately, Brodeur noted that most services are available and residents can do business online on the city website, www.cityofmelrose.org, or call individual offices or the main City Hall number, 781-979-4479, during regular business hours. The Inspectional Services Department has begun accepting permit applications and issuing new permits; instructions are on its website, https://www.cityofmelrose.org/inspectional-services.

“Moving from one phase to the next will be driven by public health data,” Brodeur said. “By continuing to follow the advice from public health experts about how to slow the spread, we will continue to make progress and be able to proceed to the next step.”