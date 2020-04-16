Stepping up

Published April 17, 2020

MELROSE — When the news of the impending COVID-19 pandemic reached Melrose, the first question many people had was “How can I help?”

Through the newly created Melrose Helps program, 150 volunteers have been deployed to call senior citizens and others at risk to check on their well-being and offer assistance. The program also serves as a central point for people who have masks to donate and people who need masks. In addition, Melrose residents have donated over $6,000 to the Emergency Fund since the beginning of April.

“People started reaching out to my office even before the social distancing guidelines were in place,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “They knew that some people, including seniors and people with underlying illnesses, would be at higher risk from the virus, and they wanted to help. Our job was to find a way to connect the volunteers with those that need help.”

The program was organized by Memorial Hall Director Kathy Pigott-Brodeur, with assistance from staff from the Council on Aging, the Assessing Department, the Office of Planning and Community Development, the Elections Department, the City Solicitor’s Office, the Parks Department, the City Clerk and Clerk of Committees, the Veterans Offide, the Health Department, the Mayor’s Office, and the City Council.

“I want to recognize Councilor Maya Jamaleddine as one of the first people to come to me and ask, ‘How can we mobilize these volunteers to help?’” said Brodeur. “Members of the City Council have been instrumental in making this program work. And I really want to thank all the volunteers who are taking the time to call their neighbors and offer help. At a time when everything is so uncertain, it takes a special kind of person to look outside their own needs and think about others. I’m happy that we have so many of those people in Melrose.”

So far:

• 150 volunteers are busy calling all Melrose residents who are over 70;

• Masks have been delivered to residents of senior citizen apartment complexes;

• The Emergency Fund has received over $6,000 in donations.

Anyone who would like to volunteer should begin by filling out the form at this link: https://www.mapsonline.net/melrosema/forms/standalone.html.php?id=340105497

To request help or a mask, e-mail melrosehelps@cityofmelrose.org or call 781-979-4191.

To donate to the Emergency Fund, click this link: https://epay.cityhallsystems.com/?key=melrose.ma.us&type=do

For more information, see the Melrose Helps page on the city website: https://www.cityofmelrose.org/melrose-helps