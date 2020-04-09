City: Try to stay home, wear masks when out

Published April 10, 2020

MELROSE — Mayor Paul Brodeur and the Melrose Board of Health have issued a public health advisory asking residents to stay home as much as possible and to cover their faces when they do go out in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“We are asking our residents to take strong and sometimes difficult measures in order to keep the whole community healthy,” Brodeur said. “We are asking you to stay inside as much as possible, and when you go out, to wear a mask and stay at least six feet away from other people. To be clear, these precautions are both to protect you and to protect others in case you have the virus but aren’t having any symptoms.”

The advisory asks Melrose residents to do the following:

• Stay home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are providing or receiving essential services (as defined in Governor Baker’s order of March 23) or going to work.

• Refrain from shopping or other errands during those hours, if those errands can be done during the daytime;

• Refrain from running, walking, or other outdoor exercise during those hours;

• Stay home as much as possible during the day (between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.), except for necessary activities such as shopping, making deliveries, and outdoor exercise that maintains a minimum of 6 feet between people;

• Wear a cloth covering over their nose and mouth when they do go out of their homes. Any cloth covering, such as a scarf or bandanna, will do. Medical-grade masks should be reserved for medical personnel.

People who would like to make masks for the community can bring them to the Health Department at City Hall Monday, April 13 between noon and 2 p.m. People who would like to request a mask can contact Melrose Helps at melrosehelps@cityofmelrose.org or 781-979-4191. People who would like to make masks for healthcare providers at Melrose Wakefield Hospital can put them in the book box in front of the Melrose Public Library at any time.

The advisory is effective as of 9 p.m. on April 7 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 4 but may be extended if the Mayor and the Board of Health consider it necessary.