Update on COVID-19 and City Services and Facilities

Mar 12, 2020 by jkeating624

Posted on: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Statement from Mayor Paul Brodeur:

I know you are all concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking for guidance. I, too, am concerned about this rapidly evolving situation. I had the opportunity to meet today with Mayor Walsh, Mayor Curtatone, Lieutenant Governor Polito, and other municipal leaders as well as public health experts. I was pleased to see the seriousness with which everyone is treating this and the level of cooperation among municipal and state government. I also continue to communicate frequently with our Superintendent of Schools, Cyndy Taymore, and our Health Director, Ruth Clay.

In all these discussions, our objective is to protect vulnerable populations, which includes seniors and those with underlying health conditions. It is important that we put these protective measures into place now, before the virus becomes widespread, so we can keep our community as safe as possible.

Under all circumstances, you should practice social distancing when out in public. What this means is stay at least 6 feet from other people, do not shake hands or make other bodily contact, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and don’t go to public events if you have a cough or fever. We recommend that organizations and private individuals cancel any large gatherings. We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of this virus.

Here are the measures we are putting into place today.

Melrose Public Schools

The public will not be allowed to attend events in the Melrose Public Schools. We will stream events such as concerts online.

All student events outside of Melrose, other than sporting events, are suspended through April 17. We are waiting to hear from the MIAA regarding Melrose High School varsity, junior varsity, and freshman sports.

City of Melrose

The following City-sponsored events will be cancelled or rescheduled:

Kids Club (March and April)

St. Patrick’s Day Lunch at the Milano Center

The Chili Chowder Fest

The Melrose Trivia Bee

The International Welcome Reception

The Intergenerational Spring Fling

Memorial Hall will be closed effective immediately, through April 17. All events scheduled during that period will be cancelled. Anyone with a rental scheduled during that time should contact the Memorial Hall executive director.

The Milano Senior Center will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 17, and all programming, including the Community Dinner will be cancelled. Arrangements are being made for those who currently take part in the lunch program at the center. The senior shuttle will only be available for routine medical appointments and will transport only one person at a time in order to protect the health of those who use it.

The Melrose Public Library will remain open to the public, but all scheduled events will be canceled through April 17.

All other city services, including trash and recycling pickup, will continue on their regular schedule.

City Hall remains open for regular business hours. To the extent possible, residents should conduct their business online or by phone or e-mail.