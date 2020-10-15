Civita Cavicchio, 107

Published October 16, 2020

MELROSE — Civita “Tina” Cavicchio, 107, longtime Melrose resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Lynnfield.

Born on Nov. 5, 1912, in Somerville, she was one of seven children of the late Anthony and Rose (Mitrano) Bertocci. At the age of 8, she and the family moved back to the homestead in Italy until she was 12, when her family returned to America.

She married her beloved Salvy in 1932 and they eventually settled in Melrose to raise their family. She was a devoted homemaker. She dearly loved Salvy and her children and was exceptionally active in their lives. Cooking and baking were a specialty of Tina’s and she always looked forward to family gatherings.

Not a woman to sit down and let things happen, Tina was a very active person. She loved to windsurf, water-ski and snow-ski, aerobics, long-distance swimming and line dancing, all of which she did well into her 90s. She skied the Matterhorn, and many other areas, and even went over the advanced waterski jumps. Moreover, she became a very capable show boat driver for her sons’ stunt water skiing performances. She danced a vigorous tarantella at her 100th birthday party. She lived life to the fullest.

Tina’s love of life, and love of her family and friends will be missed.

Tina was the beloved wife of the late Salvy Cavicchio, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Frances Kotelly and her husband John of Arlington, Raymond Cavicchio of Stoneham, and Robert Cavicchio and his wife Barbara of Rye, N.Y. She also was the loving sister of Louis Bertocci and his late wife Virginia of Medford; the late Angela Taglino; Vincent, Cosmo and Nicholas Bertocci; and Clara Hefti. Cherished grandmother of Hilarie Jutras, Christopher Blade Kotelly, Tina Hanami Cavicchio, Salvy Cavicchio, Camille Cavicchio, Paul Cavicchio and the late Brian Cavicchio. She is also survived by her great-grandson Chance Bodkin.

