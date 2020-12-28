Claire M. Quigley, 99

Dec 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 28, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Claire Muriel Quigley, 99, of Wakefield, died on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester.

Born in Medford on May 29, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Kathryn (Barrett) Murphy.

Mrs. Quigley was a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1939. She had been a Wakefield resident for over 60 years. Mrs. Quigley was a member of the St. Agnes prayer group in Reading, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Rosary group and the Outreach program at St. Joseph Church in Wakefield. She also volunteered at the Bear Hill Nursing Home in Wakefield and My Brother’s Table in Lynn.

Mrs. Quigley was the wife of the late Joseph C. Quigley. She is survived by her five children: Paul J. Quigley of Lynn, Kathleen M. Shay of Billerica, Alan C. Quigley of New Mexico, David C. Quigley of Dracut and Nancy A. Ficarra of Billerica. Mrs. Quigley is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, her 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers — Paul R. Murphy, Charles Murphy and Raymond Murphy — and her two sisters, Virginia Kenney and Kathy Goode.

Due to COVID, funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 66 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043 or to St. Joseph Parish, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit and Guestbook, visit www. mcdonaldfs.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.