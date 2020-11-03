Clara-Jane Roberto, 82

Nov 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 3, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD— Clara-Jane Roberto, 82, of Saugus, formerly of Wakefield, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, at her home.

She was born in Melrose on July 17, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Doris (Widtfeld) Comeau.

Clara-Jane was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston. She had been a longtime Wakefield resident and was a member of St. Florence Church. She retired from Smith Drug Store, where she had worked for many years.

She was the beloved wife for 61 years of Joseph P. Roberto. She was the loving mother of Joseph P. Roberto Jr. of Topsfield, David J. Roberto of Wakefield, and Mark A. Roberto of Saugus. She was the sister of Jean Tropeano, Nancy and the late Alice Jacobs. Clara-Jane was the loving grandmother of Matthew, Christopher, Christian, Dominic, Mark Anthony, Rachel, Michael and Nicholas. She is also survived by her five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia, Anthony, Vincent and Ivy Elizabeth.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, Wakefield, on Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Standard COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clara-Jane’s name to St. Jude Medical Center, Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.