Classy move
Jun 1, 2020 by Keith Curtis
BANNERS RECOGNIZING the members of the Wakefield Memorial High School Class of 2020 were hung on poles along Main Street in the Square over the weekend. The effort was initiated by the high school administration as a visual way to celebrate the Class of 2020. The banners were paid for by the Senior Night Committee and the Rotary Club. WMHS Assistant Principal Gerrilyn Trafficante worked with O’Connor Studios (photographers) to design the banners. The town and the Light Department were instrumental in getting the banners hung up this weekend. ��(Mark Sardella Photos)
Published in the June 1, 2020 edition.
