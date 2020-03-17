Closing down

Mar 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 17, 2020 edition.

A message from Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio.

WAKEFIELD — In coordination with Health Director Ruth Clay and Emergency Management Director Thomas Walsh, I will be closing Town Hall to the public effective March 16. Departments will be staffed, using social-distancing best practices, and residents can utilize phone, web, and drop-box options to conduct town business. I’ve shared a full list of alternatives here: https://www.wakefield.ma.us/home/news/town-of-wakefield-to-close-town-hall-to-the-public. The Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department has also made the decision to close their office to the public.

This is an unprecedented time. Though we prepare for situations like this, guidance changes hourly. Our priorities are with the health and safety of our residents, employees, and business community. Restrictions are in place to stop the spread of the virus, but we recognize it will also have a financial impact on some members of our community. To assist individuals who cannot work due to the impact of COVID-19, the Baker administration is filing emergency legislation that will allow new claims to be paid more quickly by waiving the one week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

The Town of Wakefield also has an Emergency Fund that can be used for those most in need. This allows the town to provide financial help to residents in situations that may fall outside the normal parameters for receiving government aid. Through it, we can make payments on a resident’s behalf for rent, utilities, or other needs. We can also make referrals to other agencies, such as local food pantries and the local housing authority. Learn more at www.wakefield.ma.us/emergency-fund. Confidential applications can be made with my office at 781-246-6390.

Last week, the town closed its schools and other buildings to public events, including the Senior Center, Americal Civic Center, and Beebe Library. Employees will still be staffed in many of these buildings. We ask that residents refrain from dropping off goodwill gestures of food and coffee, as recommendations restrict any shared food in our buildings. Residents are asked to only visit our Public Safety Building for emergency purposes and instead perform non-emergency actions over the phone or online at www.wakefieldpd.org.

The Food Pantry, located in the ground floor of the Civic Center, will remain open for patrons. Through local partnerships, it has increased its resident programs. Individuals can connect with the Pantry at 781-245-2510.

I am working with our Legal Counsel Thomas Mullen and our state delegation to determine an action plan for the public meetings of our boards, committees, and commissions. We’ll be releasing information on this subject as we determine the most appropriate strategy.

The Wakefield Public Schools will be offering a grab-and-go lunch option for families. These meals will be available for pick up from Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Wakefield Memorial High School loading dock entrance. Procedures for pick up will comply with guidance from local and state officials. If this is a service that your family would like to access, please fill out this Grab and Go Lunch Form to support meal planning (https://forms.gle/hjJnMmisRByS1uBD8).

While the Wakefield Public Schools are closed, our families will be able to access the Learn Anywhere program. Families can access this platform for directions specific to each child’s class and grade (http://www.learnanywhereproject.org/).

If you need additional guidance around how to speak to your children about the events that are unfolding, our school psychologists recommend the CDC’s Talking to Children about Coronavirus and the National Association of School Psychologists’ Talking to Children About COVID-19: A Parent Resource. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/talking-with-children.html and https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mDuko4WeX1CWam2q2UwXDFjP-9ziZdZJ/view)

On March 15, Governor Baker ordered a ban on “community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, and any similar event or activity that brings together 25 or more people in single room or a single space at the same time. This includes venues like fitness centers, private clubs, and theaters.”

The order does not apply to grocery stores or pharmacies. Bars and restaurants cannot offer dine-in service but can provide take-out and delivery options. In addition, all public schools in Massachusetts will close until at least April 6. (https://www.mass.gov/news/baker-polito-administration-announces-emergency-actions-to-address-covid-19)

All residents are encouraged to practice social distancing. As Baker advised, “By breaking up large gatherings and encouraging social distancing, we can prevent the spread. But we can’t simply transfer a group full of kids from their classroom to your neighbor’s playroom…We’re urging parents and caretakers to use the next three weeks to truly practice social distancing. This means maintaining a safe separation of at least six feet from others. This means no free-for-all play dates and more time at home with only immediate family for the next three weeks.”

Our Department of Public Works staff have been diligent with sanitation protocols throughout our buildings, but playground equipment, benches, and other structures cannot be disinfected regularly. Residents are urged to avoid using playground equipment and to follow protocols set for by the Department of Public Health.

Although this is a challenging time, I also know the incredible, unwavering spirit of the Wakefield community. Many have asked me how they can help. If you feel that your household is in a position to offer assistance, consider donating to the Emergency Fund or the Wakefield Food Pantry. We are currently investigating an online donation system for the Emergency Fund. Immediate donations can be made via the Town Administrator’s office. Food Pantry donations can be made at www.wakefieldfoodpantry.org.

If you have any questions or concerns about Wakefield’s response to COVID-19, feel free to contact our Health Department at 781-246-6375. Stay up to date on local Wakefield response at www.wakefield.ma.us/covid-updates.

I sincerely thank you all for your support.