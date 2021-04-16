Committee appointments made

Apr 16, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 16, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council this week made a number of appointments and re-appointments to various town boards.

Christopher M. Tarr was re-appointed to the Advisory Board of Public Works.

Christopher J. Carino, Kathy Frey and Douglas Henning were re-appointed to the Albion Cultural Exchange Committee. Annmarie Gallivan and Tracy Shea were added as new members of the ACE Committee.

Franklin Leone Jr. and David Witham were re-appointed to the Capital Planning Committee. Frank Conte was appointed as a new member and Jeffrey Giunta was elevated from associate membership to full voting membership.

The Town Council re-appointed Chairman Bob Romano, Peter Miller and Teresa Belmonte to the Conservation Commission.

Maureen Hickey was re-appointed to the Council on Aging and Joanne Scouler was appointed as a new COA member.

Five applications were received for two openings on the Arts Council (formerly the Cultural Council). Sarah Guerin was re-appointed and Ira Cummings was named as a new member.

Marie Rej was re-appointed to the Commission on Disability Issues.

The Town Council re-appointed Jen Osterhout and Marc DiBella to the Historical Commission and appointed Frank Giangregorio and Therese Frazier as associate members.

Jason R. Cohen and Janine R. Fabiano were re-appointed to the Permanent Building Committee. Philip Renzi and Marc Moccio were elevated from associate members to full voting members. Nasos Phillips was named as a non-voting associate member.

Annie Duval and Christine Gargano were re-appointed to the Recreation Commission and Tony Longo, who previously served on the commission from 2009 to 2016, was appointed as a new member.

The Town Council appointed Joseph Dellolio to the Veterans Advisory Board.

Chip Tarbell, Greg McIntosh, Michael Feeley and Thomas Lucey were all reappointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

—————

In other business this week, the Town Council:

• Approved the relocation of a portion of a drainage easement at 123 Pleasant St. and declared another part of the easement as surplus to the town. The action will allow the homeowner at that address to sell the property.

• Approved the town Clerical Employees Union contract with a 3 percent increase for FY 2022 and 2.5 percent increases in FY 2023 and FY 2024. The contracts will appear on the May 8 Annual Town Meeting warrant.

• Approved the combined warrant for the Annual Town Election (April 27, 2021) and Town Meeting (May 8, 2021).

• Approved changing the name of the Cultural Council to the “Arts Council” to avoid confusion with the Albion Cultural Exchange and other committees in town.

• Declared a piece of town-owned property at 124 Green Street, Stoneham as surplus to the needs of the Town and approved the acceptance of a bid to purchase the land for $261,000. The property was once the location of a water tank. The bid accepted was the highest of four bids received. The board also voted to place the sale of the property on the May 8 Town Meeting warrant.