Community advocate Roger Maloney dead at 79

Nov 27, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 27, 2017 edition.

Following is the obituary of Roger G. Maloney.

WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, Nov. 25, the town of Wakefield lost one of its greatest native sons.

Roger Gerald Maloney, 79, passed away after a lengthy illness. Roger was born in Wakefield January 25, 1938, and was the beloved son of the late Walter and Helen Maloney. As a young boy, he grew up on Cedar Terrace, on the West Side, and attended the West Ward and St. Joseph’s School.

Roger graduated from Wakefield High School with the Class of 1956. A star athlete, Roger at one time was the last person to earn a varsity letter in four sports. He was a four year letter winner for cross country, a member of the 1953 and 1954 Class B State Champions. He was captain his senior year while also taking home the individual state running title. Roger played goalie for two varsity seasons, and was named the Eastern Mass. All Star goalie in his senior year. A three year varsity baseball player, he was the speedy leadoff hitter and second baseman. He finished up his high school sports career by running track and excelling in the 880 and the mile.

Roger attended Bridgton Academy in Maine after high school and again played four sports for the Wolverines. He captained the cross country team, played for the hockey and baseball teams, and set the Maine Prep School record in the 880 and the mile on the track team. Roger enrolled at Springfield College and continued to run cross country and track. As a freshman, he set the school freshman track record in the 880. A year later, he set the school record for fastest winning time in cross country. He was part of the Sprint Medley Race team that competed at the prestigious Penn Relays and helped his team take a bronze medal. Roger also ran in the 1958 Boston Marathon, coming in 78th overall with a time of 2 hours and 53 minutes.

Roger left school to join the Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. After serving his country, Roger finished his studying at Boston University where he earned his B.S. and masters in Education. Roger continued his love of sports in Wakefield through the years as he played modified softball for WSSC, fast pitch softball for the three-time State Class “A” Champions Nelson’s Bakery, and pitched what some called the greatest slow pitch softball game 7 at age 50, throwing a two hitter for Lynch Construction, in a 1-0 defeat at Vet’s Field. He was a past President of the Men’s Fast Pitch Softball and also a member of the Metro Boston Amateur Softball Umpire Association for many years. Roger loved to coach. He started out coaching Wakefield Pee Wee Hockey and Wakefield Little League. He coached the Wakefield freshmen baseball team for 13 years, compiling a 161-62 record. Most of his adult life, he was involved with his affection for Vet’s Field. He got the chance to coach on it, when he moved over to the Wakefield Girls Varsity Softball team and continued his success of putting out winning teams. He made the state tournament many times in his 14 years as head coach, and was named Middlesex Coach of the Year, and all the time with his wife, Maureen cheering from the stands.

For 38 years, Roger was a physical education teacher in the Burlington school systems as well as the driving education teacher in Burlington. His love for Wakefield carried over to his other jobs. He was the longtime Director of the Wakefield Recreation Department. He was a Wakefield auxiliary firefighter. He was undefeated in running for public office. Roger was a Wakefield Town Selectman, a Wakefield School Committee member, a Wakefield Public Works member, and a Wakefield Town Constable in various times of his career. He also was a member of the Wakefield Democratic Town Committee. He could usually be seen at Wakefield Town Meetings. Roger was named WSSC Man of the Year in 1997 for all his contributions he had made to the town over the years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish. And for decades, come winter, you could usually find him with his red truck, selling Christmas trees at the bottom of Prospect Street.

Roger was the loving father of Michael J. Maloney and his wife Ann of Wakefield, Anne M. Lucey and her husband Paul of Wakefield. He was the brother-in-law to Marguerite Maloney of Wakefield, Karen Kelly and brother-in-law Joe Wall of Cape Cod, Margo Grady and her husband Bill of Kennebunkport, Maine, and Kathleen Lynch and her husband James of Reading. Roger is survived by his three loving grandchildren, Brett Maloney, and Owen and Timothy Lucey of Wakefield. Roger was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Maureen A. with whom he was married for 50 years, brother Walter V. Maloney Jr., and sister-in-law Eileen Mengotto.

The family of Roger wants to extend a huge thank you to all the people at Fresenius Medical Care, Artis Senior Living Care, and Wingate Healthcare of Reading for putting in many hours caring for him. A special thank you to Jimmy and family of Brothers Restaurant and Johnny and family of Wakefield House of Pizza for their years of loyalty.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield Wednesday, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., at 10 a.m.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Interment will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.