Community garden, playground proposal OK’d

Apr 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — At some point, the town will have a community garden and at some point, the Spaulding Street Playground will re-open and will have a new entrance. The Town Council approved both projects at its meeting last week.

The two initiatives were discussed in detail at the Town Council’s Feb. 24 meeting, but because both involve adding structures to local parks, town policy requires a two-week “public comment” period between the initial presentation and the Town Council vote.

With social distancing rules in effect, last week’s Town Council meeting was held at the WCAT studio with Chairman Edward Dombroski and Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio present. Other members of the Town Council were able to participate via telephone conference call.

Regarding the proposal to create a Community Garden at JJ Round Park, one comment was received in the form of a letter from Charles Street resident Michael Ryan. He made the following suggestions with respect to the proposal:

• Expand the parking area at JJ Round to include paving and designated spaces.

• Designate two hour parking on Main Street along the length of the park.

• Designate Charles Street resident permit parking only Monday-Friday, 8 a.m – 6 p.m.

• Provide additional trash receptacles throughout the park area.

• Step up the upkeep and maintenance of the field and park area as it has not been given the same attention as other parks in town.

Maio questioned the need to provide additional parking within the park, but said that the town will monitor the situation. With regard to the suggested parking changes on Main and Charles streets, Maio said that he had passed those along to the Traffic Advisory Committee for their consideration.

He added that the town will be providing additional trash barrels and the DPW will give more attention to JJ Round Park going forward.

The Town Council approved the Community Garden proposal.

On the matter of the Wakefield Center Neighborhood’s offer to provide a new, more elaborate gate for the Spaulding Street Playground, no public input was received and the Town Council voted unanimously to accept the proposal.

In other business last week, the Town Council:

• Approved for a new Common Victualler license and a new Entertainment License for Carol’s Café of Wakefield located at 39 Tuttle Street.

• Approved new Common Victualler licenses for Café 101, with locations located at 101, 201, 401, 500 and 701 Edgewater Place. Maio explained that this was due to a change in management for the in-house food service operations at Edgewater Office Park.