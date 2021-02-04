Contest for WMGLD board

Feb 4, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 4, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — There is now a race for the Board of Municipal Light Commissioners, as Elton Prifti of 18 Partridge Lane pulled papers yesterday for a three-year term. He will challenge incumbents Kenneth J. Chase and Jennifer Kallay, both of whom took out nomination papers in early January.

In other Town Election news, Theodore H. Noell of 8 Fernwood Rd., who took out papers for a two-year seat on the Planning Board last week, has changed his mind and will now seek a five-year term on that board. He pulled papers for the longer term earlier this week.

Incumbent constable Kevin J. Lopes of 125 Oak St. took out papers for reelection on Friday, Jan. 15. Then on Friday, Jan. 22, Maria Menesale of 24 Armory St., who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Planning Board, pulled papers for election to a two-year term on the Planning Board.

On Jan. 28, Greg Liakos of 34 Armory St. — currently an appointed member of the School Committee — pulled nomination papers for the one-year term on the school board.

In 2021, if everything holds to the current schedule, the annual town election will be Tuesday, April 27.

A number of positions are open this year, and since the beginning of the year residents have stepped forward and exhibited interest in filling some of the them.

Voters will head to the polls April 27 to pick the following:

TOWN COUNCIL: Two three-year terms. Incumbent Julie A. Smith Galvin took out nomination papers on Jan. 4. Anne P. Danehy took out nomination papers on Jan. 8.

TAX COLLECTOR: One three-year term. Incumbent Kathleen M. Kelly took out nomination papers on Jan. 4.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE: Two three-year terms, one two-year term and one one-year term. Stephen Thomas Ingalls pulled nomination papers for election on Jan. 4. Greg Liakos took out papers for election to the one-year term Jan. 28.

LIBRARY TRUSTEE: Three three-year terms. Aimee Lominac took out papers for reelection on Jan. 6.

PLANNING BOARD: One five-year term and one two-year term. Joanne L. Scouler took out nomination paper for the five-year term Jan. 14. Megan Menesale took out nomination papers Jan. 22. Theodore H. Noelle pulled nomination papers on Feb. 1 for a five-year term.

BOARD OF HEALTH: One three-year term. Incumbent Laurel Skinder Gourville took out nomination papers on Jan. 6.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS: One three-year term. Sebastian P. Tine took out nomination papers on Jan. 12

MUNICIPAL GAS AND LIGHT DEPARTMENT COMMISSIONER: Two three-year terms. Incumbent Jennifer Kallay pulled nomination papers on Jan. 4. Incumbent Kenneth J. Chase Jr. pulled nomination papers on Jan. 6. Elton Prifti of 18 Partridge Lane pulled papers on Feb. 3 for a three-year term.

HOUSING AUTHORITY: One five-year term and one one-year term. Charles L. Geier took out nomination papers on Jan. 14. Shannon Cain Arnold took out nomination papers for the one-year term on Jan. 15.

CONSTABLE: One three-year term. Kevin J. Lopes pulled nomination papers on Jan. 15.

The signatures of a minimum of 50 registered voters in town are required for local election nomination papers to be valid.

IMPORTANT 2021 TOWN ELECTION DATES

• Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m.: The last day for obtaining nomination papers.

• Tuesday, March 9 at 5 p.m.: Last day for filing nomination papers with the Board of Registrars.

• Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m.: Last day for filing objections/withdrawals.

• Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m.: Last day to register voters.

• Tuesday, April 20 at 5 p.m.: Campaign Finance Reports are due.

• Tuesday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Annual Town Election

• Thursday, May 27 at 5 p.m.: Campaign Finance Reports are due.