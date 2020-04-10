Council has a busy Monday

Apr 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 10, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Town councilors meet remotely Monday night and are scheduled to discuss the latest on the coronavirus, to set a new date for the traditional spring Town Meeting, to talk to their Advisory Board of Public Works about various projects now in the pipeline and to “discuss cancelling of anticipated upcoming events in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic and State of Emergency,” among other matters.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, physical distancing is being followed by all municipal boards, committees and commissions. The public cannot physically attend Monday’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., but you can view and/or listen in real time via Zoom at https//zoom.us/j/566910978. The meeting ID is 566 910 978. If you do not have a camera or a microphone on your computer, you can dial 1-646-558-8656 and use the meeting ID 566 910 978.

The agenda posted on the town’s website has councilors being provided all updates on the coronavirus and its local impact by council Chair Ed Dombroski and Town Administrator Stephen Maio.

The Town Council is expected to vote on various municipal tax-related issues like payment due dates, penalties, interest, abatements and exemptions.

The Annual Town Meeting was originally scheduled to begin Monday, May 4. However, as we all know, the state does not allow gatherings of more than 10 people, all of whom must be at least 6 feet away from each other. This means the Town Council will need to vote to hold Town Meeting at a later date.

The Annual Town Meeting warrant is also expected to be approved.

As part of its on-going initiative for improved communication with other committees, boards and commissions, the Town Council has invited in members of the Advisory Board of Public Works and the Environmental Sustainability Committee to give updates on current projects and undertakings.

The Town Council is expected to review a list of applicants who have expressed interest in filling vacancies on municipal boards the council oversees. There is one opening on the Advisory Board of Public Works, two on the Board of Appeals, two on the Capital Planning Committee, three on the Disability Commission, two on the Conservation Commission, three on the Council on Aging, one on the Cultural Council, seven openings on the Historical Commission, two on the Human Rights Commission, two on the Permanent Building Committee, three on the Recreation Commission and an “unlimited” number of openings on the Veteran Advisory Board.

Dombroski, as Town Council chair, will also comment briefly on Senior Tax Relief, provide a financial forecasting update and talk about the 2020 U.S. Census.