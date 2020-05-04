Courtney Marie Yentile-Fahey, 42

May 4, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 4, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD – Courtney Marie Yentile-Fahey, 42, passed away on April 29, 2020. Our hearts are broken with the passing of our beautiful daughter, mother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her children, Dylan James and Brooke Marie Fahey. She was a devoted mother to her children who meant the world to her. They were her whole life and she loved them dearly; they stole her heart.

Courtney is survived by her parents Jean and James Yentile, her sister Kristi and her partner Mike Bedard, her brother Michael and nephew Ryan Fowler, all of Wakefield. Also survived by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

Courtney was born September 8, 1977 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. She was a very happy child that gave us so much joy. Friendly and kind to everyone she knew, she never had a bad word to say about anyone.

She attended Wakefield public schools graduating from Wakefield Memorial High School Class of 1996. She was great at everything she did, from a very early age: T-ball, soccer, cheerleading, basketball (best 3-point shooter) and gymnastics. A genuine all-round athlete that put her heart and soul into everything she did. We can’t forget the many dance recitals through the years. You could always find Courtney right away on stage. She was the one with the biggest, brightest smile.

She graduated from Blaine Academy in 1998 to pursue her life-long dream of becoming a hairdresser. Managing her own salon, Courtney’ New Image, at a very young age she was very proud of making people look and feel beautiful. She loved her job and it showed; always greeting her clients with her beautiful smile making everyone feel welcome. Her career allowed her to combine two of her greatest passions: Helping other people, and doing a job that she truly loved.

A hard-working passionate figure of strength who never waned in her support or love of her family and who weathered through, even when times were tough. To know Courtney was to love her. Her personality would “light up a room” when she entered it. Her smile was contagious. She had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Always there for everyone, almost to a fault. She touched the lives of so many people with her compassion, empathy and love for life.

“Loyalty” – the state or quality of being loyal; faithful to a person, commitment or obligation. Loyal to everyone she loved – she will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Due to the coronavirus, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. Please go on www.mcdonaldfs.com for the online guestbook. The family looks forward to your memories/stories about Courtney.