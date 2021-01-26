COVID shots available to some Feb. 1

Jan 26, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 26, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Eligible individuals in the state’s COVID vaccination distribution plan will have several regional clinics at which to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, including one in Wakefield on Feb. 1.

The cities of Melrose, Malden and Medford will also host clinics as part of the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition (MVPHC) initiative. Eligible individuals include all Phase One categories and, after Feb. 1, individuals aged 75 and older.

Individuals whose eligibility-related work location or residence is within the MVPHC communities of Melrose, Medford, Malden, Wakefield, Winchester and Stoneham can take advantage of these regional clinics. Eligible individuals who work or live outside this MVPHC region should visit the state’s website at www.mass.gov/CovidVaccineMap to find a clinic.

On Jan. 25, Governor Baker prioritized those 75 and older at the top of Phase Two and announced they could begin vaccinations on Feb. 1. Wakefield has committed to having vaccination clinics throughout the three phases of the vaccination distribution plan. Additional clinic dates have not yet been confirmed.

Clinics and registration

Individuals currently eligible for vaccination should visit www.mass.gov/CovidVaccineMap to see vaccine locations, to register and to view eligibility information. All sites require registration and an appointment.

Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition (MVPHC) clinics are open to individuals whose eligibility-related work location or residence is in Melrose, Medford, Malden, Wakefield, Winchester or and Stoneham. These clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

•Jan. 29: Phase One individuals only. Memorial Hall, 590 Main St. Melrose; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

•Jan. 31: Phase One individuals only. Andrews Middle School, 3000 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Feb. 1: Phase One individuals and those aged 75 and older. Comverse Building, 200 Quannapowitt Parkway, Wakefield; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

•Malden clinic: to be announced

Note that the state’s registration site indicates one must upload an image of an insurance card; the Health Department has been advised that this step is not necessary.

Questions and information

Eligible individuals who wish to attend the Wakefield clinic can connect with the Wakefield Health Department at 781-246-6375 should they have questions or need assistance in registering. To stay up to date on upcoming clinics, visit the Town’s website at www.wakefield.ma.us.

Additional information on the vaccine and phased distribution is available at https://www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.

Eligibility

•After Feb. 1, individuals who are aged 75 and over.

•Phase One groups, including:

–Clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care, including:

•COVID-19 testers, staff of test sites, urgent care centers, other clinics, school nurses and public health nurses performing COVID-19 testing;

•COVID-19 vaccinators and support staff for a COVID vaccination clinic, including pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians, school nurses, and public health nurses supporting COVID-19 vaccination;

•Medical Reserve Corps who are called up to vaccinate or other COVID facing direct care work;

•COVID-facing hospice/palliative care professionals;

•COVID-facing laboratorians;

•COVID-facing imaging professions;

•Emergent employees (manufacturing COVID vaccine)

•Sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE)

•Primary care providers

•Skilled nursing facility rapid response teams

•Visiting and contract nurses

• Long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities

—Emergency medical services, police and fire, including:

•All interfacility transport workers, MedFlight staff, college/university campus police, 911 Dispatch employees

•Federal law enforcement (including FBI, DEA, Coast Guard, federal court officers, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, Federal Reserve Police, Homeland Security investigators)

•Court officers

•Harbormasters/assistant harbormasters

•Massport police

•ABCC Inspectors

—Congregate care settings, including:

•Corrections and shelters (residents/inmates, staff, and volunteers)

•Patients and staff of SUD treatment programs (if program is residential)

•Patients and staff of Section 35 treatment programs

•Adults with autism, intellectual disabilities and severe behavioral challenges in residential programs

—Home-based health care workers, including:

•PT/OT/SLP therapists who work with medically complex home students

•Personal Care Attendants (PCAs)

•Home Health, hospice and home care agency staff performing visits in the home

•Independent Nurses and Continuous Skilled Nursing staff performing visits in the home

•Aging Service agency staff performing regular visits in the home

•State Agency staff performing direct care in the home, including DCF Emergency Response Workers, DMH case managers and DDS care coordinators

•Mental and behavioral health providers providing in-home treatment (e.g., ACCS integrated team, PACT, CBHI, ABA, ESP)

•Adult Foster Care and Group Adult Foster Care workers performing work in the home

•Independent Therapists (physical therapists, occupational therapists, Speech & Language therapists) performing work in the home

•Home-Based Respite and Individual/Family Support staff (DDS and DDS Self-Directed)

—Health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care, including:

•Dentists/dental students and dental hygienists (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients such as oral surgeons covering the ER, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);

•Medical and nursing students (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);

•Inpatient and outpatient physical therapists (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspect patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);

•Interpreters who work in hospitals (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);

•Behavioral health clinicians not already covered in congregate care or direct care;

•Non-COVID-facing laboratorians;

•Blood donation workers;

•Organ donation procurement worker;

•Hospice/palliative care professionals;

•Non-COVID-facing imaging professionals;

•Dialysis center workers and patients;

•Audiologists and speech and language pathologists (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);

•Podiatrists and pedorthists (unless routinely working with COVID-19 positive or suspected patients, in which case should be considered COVID-facing);

•Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) staff;

•SUD treatment program staff (if program is non-residential);

•Asthma and allergy specialists;

•Diagnostic sleep testing center staff;

•Chiropractors

•School nurses (other than those working as vaccinators/testers)

•Members of the clergy (if working in patient-facing roles)

•Acupuncturists.