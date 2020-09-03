COVID testing for teachers Tuesday

Sep 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the September 3, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — A number of COVID-related updates were provided at last night’s Board of Health meeting.

Health Director Ruth Clay noted in her Director’s Report that Wakefield remains “white” on the state’s risk map, meaning the town is in the lowest risk category.

As of Monday, Aug. 31, 343 Wakefield residents have tested positive for COVID, Clay reported. Only two are currently in isolation.

There will be voluntary COVID testing for teachers and School Department staff on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 2-7 p.m. in the superintendent’s parking lot at the high school, Clay said. Cataldo Ambulance staff will administer the testing. Clay said that about 60 people have signed up for the testing so far. The testing will cost the town $70 per person.

Clay said that she participates in the School Department’s weekly Back to School Committee meetings and gives input on public health-related items. She said that she was asked to provide input on two proposed COVID-related school policies. One relates to out-of-state staff travel and the other is a policy on masks.

Clay said that she had no issue with the travel policy but she did have some concerns with certain provisions of the proposed mask policy. She pointed to a policy adopted by Newton schools that she liked. She said that she would recommend rewording the Wakefield School Department’s proposed mask policy along the lines of the Newton policy. The Board of Health voted to endorse that recommendation, although the exact nature of the changes was not specified during the meeting.

The School Committee plans to vote on the two COVID-related policies at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

—————

Board of Health member Candace Linehan suggested that the board may want to start thinking about recommendations for Halloween. Clay said that she would ask Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio about any planned town activities for kids. Clay said that she was not concerned about COVID spread from touching candy wrappers as a result of activities like trick or treating, adding that Halloween typically involves wearing masks.

“I don’t see what the risk is,” Clay said.

—————

Flu clinics

The Health Department expects to receive its initial supply of flu vaccine in the second and third weeks of September. The first flu clinic will be at the Farmer’s Market on Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both regular and high-dose flu vaccine will be offered at two stations at the Farmers Market, which is held at Hall Park on North Avenue.

Clay said that the Health Department is looking at scheduling a drive-through flu clinic on Oct. 2 using a parking lot at the high school. She noted that the problem with having traditional indoor flu clinics is the limitation on the number of people who can be in one room at a time. She added that if a flu clinic were to be offered in a school building, it would necessitate cleaning the building afterward. It was suggested that such a clinic could be held in a school on a Tuesday evening, since schools are scheduled to be cleaned every Wednesday, which will be a remote learning day under the hybrid return-to-school plan.

Clay said that family-based flu clinics will be scheduled once the state comes out with a process for providing the mandated vaccine for school children.