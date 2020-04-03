Creativity explodes during COVID-19

Apr 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Wakefield family uses music to raise spirits

Published in the April 3, 2020 edition.

By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD — A well-known North Shore couple have taken their musical talents to Facebook. Pianist Corey Jackson channels singer Michael Crawford, while his wife Sarah channels Sarah Brightman. Based on positive

responses from family and friends, they are helping people get through this anxiety-ridden time when COVID-19 has turned the country upside down.

Three Wakefield residents are doing the same but with a twist. Kellie Tropeano, choral and theater director at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody and music director at First Baptist Church in Reading, and her two daughters Elly, 14, and Tessa, 18, used their collective musical talents to write humorous lyrics for a song they performed for a YouTube they posted on Facebook.

“We were stuck at home and didn’t want to focus on the negative, so we looked for a creative outlet that would bring joy to other people during this difficult time,” said Kellie.

A sample of the lyrics follows:

There’s some children

Stuck in their houses

Oh my gosh!

That’s just like me!

These poor children need a haircut

But they’re stuck in a quarantine.

They pass the time online

Since there’s nowhere else to go, Snapchat, YouTube, Tik Tok,

Is the Wi-Fi out?

Oh no!

The all-female trio turned the living room in their home into performance center by hanging a gray sheet that served as a stage backdrop. They also played karaoke orchestration to provide background music.

“Music is such a huge part of our everyday lives,” Kellie commented. “Not just for me as a music and theater teacher, but for my children, too. I instilled in them a love for music the day they were born.”

Tessa plays piano, ukulele, bass, guitar and Elly is taking piano lessons. Both girls sing in multiple choirs and Tessa is a trained worship leader at their church. Kellie’s son Tom, a Bishop Fenwick graduate, also sings and participated in “Shrek the Musical” when he was a senior. Though their father Daniel Tropeano has not joined in their performances, he has been a great support.

“He’s also a great singer,” said Kellie.

The Wakefield mother said she and her family were overwhelmed with the nearly 5,000 views they got on Facebook.

“The girls love reading what people say, and we’re having a lot of fun with it,” Kellie said. “We even have another song in the works. We’re just hoping to bring some joy into people’s lives.”

She added that the Wakefield online community has been supportive.

“They’re so encouraging and uplifting,” she said.

When Kellie, Elly and Tessa take a break from music-making, like other families they are spending time together playing games and making arts and crafts.

The entire Tropeano family are following the state’s orders closely and are maintaining social distancing guidelines. Even so, they found a way to enjoy a family dinner last week through Zoom, a Web-based site.

“My parents, sister, her husband and three kids and my family are all trying to stay connected,” Kellie said.

In addition to music, the Tropeanos have added more fun to their days by participating in a shamrock hunt for St. Patrick’s Day and hidden Mickey Mouse and bear hunts. To usher in the Easter season, colorful pictures of eggs have been placed in the windows of their home.

Kellie also started an online live hymn-sing that is held on Wednesday nights. “Viewers can request hymns and praise songs on the Church’s Web site,” she said. “People have really loved it.”

Visit https://youtu.be/3JM1hNi1B2s and https://youtu.be/wAsQeVTuyE4 to view Kellie, Elly and Tessa Tropeano’s performances.