DA lauds police work in Lincoln St. bust

Jul 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 10, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the United States Department of Homeland Security, three men have been arrested in connection with allegedly possessing over 8 kilograms of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly.

On July 8, investigators completed a joint investigation into three individuals who were allegedly traveling from New York to take possession of a package that had been mailed from Germany to a UPS store in Wakefield. Police were able to seize the package which allegedly contained 8 kilograms of MDMA, worth over $300,000 when packaged for street sale.

On June 29, investigators seized a package containing approximately 8,053 grams of chunks of brownish crystalized MDMA at JFK Airport in New York. The package had a final destination of the UPS Store located in Wakefield. On July 8, three men, Xaio Yang Wu, Jinhang Liu and Yonxia Zheng were arrested by Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the United States Department of Homeland Security and Wakefield Police after they allegedly arrived at the UPS store to retrieve and take possession of the package.

Xaio Yang Wu, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, Jinhang Liu, 32, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws and Yongxia Zheng, 33, of Flushing, N.Y., was charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws. All three will be arraigned virtually in Malden District Court.

These charges are allegations and all individuals are innocent until proven guilty.