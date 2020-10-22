Daniel A. Esposito, 25

Oct 22, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 22, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Daniel Anthony Esposito, 25, left this life Sunday, Oct. 18. He was born in Melrose on May 17, 1995, and was the beloved son of Joseph P. and Julie A. (Bear) Esposito.

Daniel was raised in Malden and spent his childhood summers in Naples, Italy, with his grandmother, where he became fluent in Italian. He graduated with honors from Malden Catholic High School, Class of 2013. He went on to Wesleyan University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 2017 with a dual major in molecular biology and biochemistry, and in music. Daniel was an accomplished classical guitarist, and additionally participated in the Javanese Gamelan Workshop at Tufts University. Daniel enjoyed spending time with his good friends, Daniel Daye, Mike Gugliotti, Grant Simpson, Tu Doan, Aiden Stone and Melissa McKee.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by numerous aunts and uncles: Anne and David Cirillo of Malden; Susan and Victor Enright of Cummaquid; Kathy and Jack Scott of Connrcticut; Michael and Marcia Bear of Centerville; Mark and Jean Bear of Maine; and Rick and Luci Bear of Maine. He is also survived by cousins Matthew, Olivia, Lisa, Emily, Elizabeth, Jacob and Melissa. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Giuseppe and Dora Esposito and Derge and Verna Bear.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham, on Friday from 4-7 p.m. His burial will take place at a later date.