Daniele C. Loffreda, 75

Nov 7, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 7, 2017 edition.

EAST BOSTON — Daniele C. “Daniel” Loffreda, 75, of East Boston, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 at his home.

Born in Isola Del Liri, Italy, on July 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Ernesto Loffreda and Domenica Palleschi.

Daniel put great value in education and received his Ph.D in Economics from the University of Rome, an MBA from Babson College, and an MPA from Harvard University.

Throughout his career, he worked in various executive positions in finance and administration and was a professor of Accounting and Economics at several universities in Massachusetts.

He was passionate about nutrition and alternative healthcare and loved classical music. Above all, he loved his family and cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Daniel was the beloved husband of the late Velia Mirabella Loffreda, and loving father to Fred DiFronzo, Daniela Domenica Loffreda and Tania Loffreda. He is survived by his brother Gianni Loffreda in Italy and was also brother to the late Franco Loffreda. Daniel adored his grandchildren Katherine, Michael, Sienna, and Sydney.

His funeral Service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.