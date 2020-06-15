David B. Hunt, 61

Jun 15, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 15, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — David B. Hunt, 61, formerly of Wakefield, died on June 8, 2020.

David was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, class of 1977. He spent the majority of his adult life living on the west coast. His career was in the food industry. David was the Food Service Manager for many large hotels and country clubs in California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is survived by Warren Bradshaw, his domestic partner; his brothers Walter Hunt of Stoneham; Warren Hunt of China, Maine; Richard Hunt of Littleton; Donald Hunt of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; and Kenneth Hunt of North Reading. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be no services held at this time. Tributes may by visiting the Barile Family Funeral Home website, https://www.barilefuneral.com/.