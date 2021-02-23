David George Mohla, 82

Feb 23, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 23, 2021 edition.

MELROSE — David George Mohla, age 82, of Melrose and formerly of Wakefield, died Sunday, February 20 at his residence.

Born in Melrose on June 12, 1938, he was the son of the late George and Louise (Vinton) Mohla. He is survived by his brother Robert Mohla and his wife Mary of Woburn; his nephew Robert Mohla of Woburn; his nieces Mary Alica of Woburn and Christie Erschen and her husband Sean of Woburn; as well as his great nieces and nephews: Brianna and Rachel Mohla, Alexandria, Uisary and Angelica Huertas, and Alyssia Famolare and her husband Justin, and their daughter Autumn.

David was raised and educated in Wakefield and had attended Wakefield High School. He was an avid fan of railroads. He was the last member of a group of men that very much enjoyed going to the train depot in Andover to watch the trains go by.

Funeral services will be private. There will be a future burial at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.