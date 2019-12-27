David P. Gaw, 76

Dec 27, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 27, 2019 edition.

WAKEFIELD — David P. Gaw, 76, a lifelong resident of Wakefield, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Stoneham April 3, 1943 he was the son of the late Stanley and Jennie (Haladay) Gaw.

Dave was a graduate of Wakefield High School class of 1961. He was retired from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Prior to working for the Registry, he was the owner of Dave’s Getty and Donut Maker on Water St. Dave’s joys were riding his Harley across the country and helping others. On snowy days, Dave would spend hours in his Bobcat plowing out the neighborhood.

Dave was the beloved husband of Linda Cook. He was the loving father of Matthew Cook of Wakefield, David P. “Butchy” Gaw Jr. and wife Kelly of Wakefield and Louellen Bailey of N.C. Brother of the late Phyllis Gaw. Grandfather of Cory Bailey and his wife Liz. He is also survived by his three nephews, Chuck, Michael and Kevin Wing and many dear friends.

His funeral will be from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Interment will be private.