Deanna M. Palmer, 81

Jan 20, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 20, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Deanna M. Palmer, 81, died on Saturday January 18, 2020 at The Kaplan Family Hospice house in Danvers.

She was born in Melrose on June 24, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mae (Davies) Santoro.

Deanna was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1956 where she was voted most popular. She met her childhood sweetheart Neil when she was 14 years old, and they were married for the last 61 years. Deanna loved music, casinos, the beach, and vacations. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. Deanna used to say that her favorite sound was the sound of all three of her daughters laughing at once.

She was the beloved wife of Neil Palmer of Saugus. She was the loving mother of Doreen Palmer of Manchester, N.H., Cheryl Galletta and husband Tom of Wakefield, and LeeAnn Vitto and husband Chris of Westford. Deanna was the loving grandmother of Kimberly and Darryl Pohas, Sean Galletta, Christine Mancini and her husband Guy, and Jake and Julia Vitto. She was the sister-in-law of Larry Palmer and his wife Ann. Deanna’s brother William Santoro of Melrose predeceased her. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Deanna was also the irreplaceable aunt of Michele Kramer and Jason Palmer, both of Switzerland.

Deanna’s funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.