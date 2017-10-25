Deborah Bartnick, 69

Oct 25, 2017 by jkeating624

Enjoyed walks along the shoreline

Published in the October 25, 2017 edition

EFLAND, NC — Deborah Eileen (Welch) Bartnick, 69, of Efland, North Carolina, passed away on Monday September 18, 2017, at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina from complications with cancer.

A native of Wakefield, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Lois Hogan Welch. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.

She loved to spend time with her grandson who was the joy and light of her eye. She enjoyed trips to the North Carolina beaches where she loved the ocean air and would take long walks along the shoreline with her husband.

Deborah is survived by her husband o f 49 y ears, B ruce S . B artnick, of Efland; daughters, Elizabeth Kelley, of Efland, and Laura Connors and husband Kevin, of Wilmington, Massachusetts; her loving grandson Patrick Connors, of Wilmington; sister, Tina Curless and husband Rick, of Saco, Maine, and Merilyn (Pixie) Scharn and husband Harry of Lawrence, Massachusetts; brothers, Doug Welch and wife Karen of Melrose, Massachusetts, and Buddy Welch and wife Jett, of Millbury, Massachusetts; Aunt Marion Braley-Freeman of Burlington, Massachusetts; Aunt Barbara Hogan of Cedar Key, Florida, as well as her cousins Betty Jane Plantamuro of Barrington, New Hampshire, and Edward Welch of Titusville, Florida; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on October 28 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 6 Lexington St., Burlington, Massachusetts.