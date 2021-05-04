Denise McHale, 82

May 4, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 4, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Denise M. McHale, age 82 of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, died on Sunday May 2 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born in Stoneham on May 21, 1938 and was the daughter of the late John J. and Elizabeth (Casey) Donovan.

Denise was a graduate of Stoneham High School, Class of 1956 and earned her B.A. from Salem State College in 1960. She went on to earn her certificate in social work and worked as a Case Manager for Mystic Valley Elder Services for over thirty years. Denise loved spending time with her family at their chalet in New Hampshire, including skiing, swimming, kayaking and enjoying the beach. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with family and friends. She had a warm smile and kind word for everyone she met. Denise always saw the good in people and everyone loved her.

She was the beloved wife of James T. McHale. She was the loving mother of James J. McHale and his fiancé Mary Ducharme of Wakefield; Thomas M. McHale of Reading; Michelle A. Charpentier and her husband Mark of Boxford. She was the sister of J. Kevin Donovan of California; the late Thomas Donovan of Maine; Paul Donovan and Brian Donovan, both of Florida; Robert Donovan of Massachusetts; Philip Donovan of Stoneham; and Lawrence Donovan of Maine. Denise is also survived by her grandchildren Angela, Victoria, Kathleen and Rebecca and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham on Thursday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. For guestbook visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.