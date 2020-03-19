Developing: North Reading Police Department Responds to Fatal Pedestrian-Involved Crash

NORTH READING— Chief Michael Murphy reports that the North Reading Police Department responded after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning. At 6:28 a.m., North Reading Police were dispatched to the area of 270 Main Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers determined that a pedestrian was struck by an SUV. The pedestrian died as a result of the injuries they sustained. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the North Reading Police Department and members of the the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section assigned to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office. All questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.