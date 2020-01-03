Dianne D. Noyes, 79

Jan 3, 2020

Published in the January 3, 2020 edition.

EAST WAKEFIELD, N.H. — Dianne D. Noyes, 79, of East Wakefield, N.H., formerly of Wakefield, Mass. died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Born in Miami, Florida on October 16, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Ann Daly and Clinton Spear.

Raised in Wakefield, Mass., Dianne was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1958. After graduating she took a job at Transitron where she met her husband, F. Robert Noyes, Jr. and together they raised their family. In 1988 they built a home in East Wakefield, New Hampshire and spent nearly every weekend there until their ultimate retirement. Dianne loved gardening and tending to the home. She also loved birds and was an avid reader. Above all, she cherished her role as a mother and grandmother.

She was the beloved wife of F. Robert Noyes, Jr., with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Barry David Noyes and his wife Ann of Wakefield and Bette-Ann Atwood and her husband John of Reading. She was the adored “Grammie” of Cody and Hunter Atwood and Michael and Brian Noyes.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield, Mass.