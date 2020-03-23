Dominic Encarnacao, 58

Mar 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 23, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Dominic Encarnacao, 58, a Wakefield native and member of a well-known local family, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. He was born in Melrose on April 21, 1961 and was the son of the late Julio O. Jr. and Josephine A. (Croce) Encarnacao.

Dominic was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1979, and a member of the Crystal Community Club. He also served in the Massachusetts National Guard for six years. In the late 1990s, Dominic moved to Portland, Oregon, and worked for almost 20 years in various departments for the city. These jobs included essential positions in the areas of sewer maintenance and asphalt/paving.

He is survived by his two brothers, Wayne and Dana Encarnacao and his three sisters, Anna Piergentili, Toni Encarnacao, and Paula Noble. He was predeceased by his brother, Julio O. Encarnacao, III. He was also the uncle of Cristina, Kara, and Anthony Piergentili and is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be private; arrangements under the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.