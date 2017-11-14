Dominic Radocckia, 82

Nov 14, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 14, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Dominic “Dom” Radocckia, 82, a lifelong Wakefield resident died Sunday, November 12, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Wakefield on August 18, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Angelina (Bucciachia) Radocckia, recent immigrants to the United States from the Abruzzo region in Italy.

Dominic was raised in Wakefield, working alongside his siblings on the family farm and in his father’s well-known septic business. He attended the Wakefield schools before joining the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict. An avid businessman, Dominic was a self-employed general contractor. As an entrepreneur he specialized in technical spaces and was responsible for building many of the local radio stations in the area. Dom enjoyed sailing, motorcycling, reading, keeping current on scientific discoveries as well as learning about and discussing history.

He was the loving father of Dominick Radocckia Jr. of Tewksbury, Lauren Grace and her husband Brian of Manchester, and Kurt Radocckia of Wakefield. He was the brother of Elizabeth Price of Wakefield, Mary Comunale and her husband Jim of California, formerly of Wakefield, and the late Antonio Radocchia. He was the grandfather of Charlotte and Liam Grace. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jane Griswold-Radocchia of Vermont, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was the former husband of the late Judith (MacIssac) Radocckia.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica on Friday at 11:30 a.m.