Donald Boesen, 93

Apr 19, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 19, 2021 edition.

BILLERICA — Donald H. “Don” Boesen, a 55 year resident of Wakefield and formerly of Charlestown and Wisconsin, entered into eternal life on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his son’s home in Billerica. He was 93 years of age.

Don was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on June 26, 1927, a son of the late Edna Manske and Jacob Neumann. He grew up in Marinette, Wisconsin where he was educated in their public school system and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1945. Don enlisted into the United States Navy on August 30, 1945 and served his country with honor and courage during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on April 4, 1952 with the rank of Machinist Mate Third Class. Don began his career as an entrepreneur in the early 1960’s as Proprietor of Boesens Electronics in Harvard Square in Cambridge for over 20 years and then Proprietor of Brigham Liquors in the Mission Hill section of Boston for over 25 years. He was also the owner of several real estate properties in the City of Boston which he maintained into his late 80’s. In his spare time, Don enjoyed tinkering with electronics and mechanics and was always known to be able to fix anything and everything. Don’s family was paramount to him in his life and he enjoyed the quality moments he shared with each one of them and also was always willing to help out with his extended family.

Don is the beloved husband of the late Gertrude P. (O’Connell) Boesen whom he met one day in the early 1950’s while stationed at the Boston Naval Shipyard, and he walked up Chestnut St. in Charlestown and met her at her home. He is the devoted father of Sandra Callahan and her husband Jack; Brian Boesen and his wife Paula; Diane Jones and her husband Dan; and Karl Boesen and his wife Kathy. He is the loving papa to Derek Jones; Kristen Callahan and her fiance Doug Sideri; and Zachary Boesen. He is the beloved brother of Nyle Neumann, Rollin Neumann and the late Barbara Haskins. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don’s funeral service on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown. His burial will take place at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. His visiting hours will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home (Masks are required in side the funeral home).

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Don’s name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, Mass. 02129

