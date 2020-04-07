Donald G. Smith, 99

Apr 7, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 7, 2020 edition.

STONEHAM — Donald G. Smith, 99, of Stoneham passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport.

Born on February 18, 1921 in Chelsea, Donald is the loving son of the late Charles H. Smith and Mary (Gauthier) Smith. Donald is a warm and caring son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Donald was a dedicated government auditor for many years. During World War II, he proudly defended our freedom by serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army.

Donald is the beloved husband for 75 years of Ruth (Goodwin) Smith. The dear brother of the late Irving, Charles and Ida Muse; Donald is the loving uncle of Janet Logan, Martha Veloza, Donald Muse, Sandra Hamilton, Denise Ritchie and the late David Smith. He is also survived by many loving great-grand nieces and nephews.

Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, all services are private and a celebration of Donald’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. Stoneham. To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.