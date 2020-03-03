Donna L. Melanson, 77

Mar 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 3, 2020 edition.

CONCORD, N.H. — Donna Lucia (LaRiccia) Melanson, 77, died peacefully with loved ones by her side at Concord Hospital on February 25, 2020 in Concord, New Hampshire.

Donna will be deeply missed by her two children and four grandchildren: Anthony Melanson and his wife Jeannine and their three children Sophia, Marc and Rebecca from Wexford, Penn. and Karina Mitchell and her daughter Nika from Concord, N.H.

She is preceded in death by her father Henry J. LaRiccia and Marcelline LaRiccia (Bartoli) and her two brothers Frederick LaRiccia and Louis LaRiccia.

Donna was born on November 23, 1942 in Boston to Henry J. LaRiccia and Marcelline LaRiccia. The LaRiccia family lived in Wakefield, Mass. and later moved to Allenstown, N.H. Donna graduated high school from Pembroke Academy then went on to Notre Dame College graduating with a degree in Biology and worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician. Donna worked in the lab at Concord Hospital, New Hampshire Medical Laboratory, and at Catholic Medical Center where she had over 20 years of service.

Donna had two significant partners in her life: her first husband, James W. Melanson who she later divorced yet stayed close friends with and her and her second life partner, Robert Gallagher. Both predeceased her.

Donna was a Concord resident since 1969. She was active in the Marine Corps League, helped others in need and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family at her home. Thank you to the friends and family who visited and supported her through the years and especially in her times of need.

Calling hours will be held later this spring on Saturday, April 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Cremation of Society of New Hampshire, 172 King Street, Boscawen N.H. Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories of Donna on the Phaneuf.net website. The family asks that if you’d like to send flowers, please send them to the residence of Donna Melanson.