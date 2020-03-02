Donna Majeski, 74

Mar 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 2, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Donna Majeski, 74, passed away suddenly on February 29, 2020.

Donna was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Mary (Evangelista) Manuel and Domenic Manuel of Wakefield. She was born on October 19, 1945 at Winchester Hospital. She was born and raised in Wakefield and was a proud Wakefield graduate from the Class of 1963.

After high school Donna worked at John Hancock in Boston for a few years, later was married and started her family. Donna had a few other jobs but her best job she ever had was being a wife, mom and grandmother. This was the one thing she was most proud of.

She also was proud of her town and friendships she had in this community. Wakefield was her home. Donna grew up in the “Gulch” and as an Italian American that meant one thing – family.

One of Donna’s favorite things was to cook; she always would prepare enough food for an army just in case they stopped by, and it was delicious. Donna enjoyed telling stories and being social.

Donna, aka “Grammy,” never missed an opportunity to be with her children or grandchildren. She went to every sporting event, or activities at school, and always was your biggest “fan” cheering you on. She was sometimes known to yell: “kick it,” “shoot,” “run,” “skate,” “just throw the ball;” and was always there to offer a nice hug after your event. She enjoyed watching the kids excel in all areas of their lives: proms, national honor society, music concerts, college acceptance and much more.

Donna was always willing to help a friend or a person in need. She spent many hours donating her time to help others. Donna loved to travel to the islands and enjoy a good beach day. If she had her toes in the sand then she had a smile on her face. On many trips enjoyed with her family and friends over the years, Donna would say “I am going to go until I can’t go anymore. Life is short.”

Her most recent trip was to “One Happy Island” with her daughter, where there was sand, sun, fun and of course a refreshing Brown Lady cocktail. These were beautiful moments that will never be forgotten and can never be replaced in our hearts.

She would light up the room with her “big personality” and you just knew there was going to be fun if Donna was attending the event. Donna enjoyed going out to eat with her friends, shopping, and her taking a crack at her green thumb in the garden.

Her greatest accomplishment was meeting and falling in love with her husband Kevin with whom she shared 52 years of wonderful marriage. They truly loved and respected each other, and it showed. They spent countless hours together and running around for one thing and one thing only, their family. Kevin’s heart is broken with the passing of his dear wife, but it will always be filled with fond memories of the love they shared and the wonderful family they created.

Donna would always lead by example with her children on how to be a good wife, mother, grandmother, good person and especially a loyal friend. She had several good friends throughout her life with whom she shared vacations, parties, and a “zest for life.”

Donna was the wife of Kevin Majeski of Wakefield. She was the mother to Vincent Majeski and his wife Martha of North Reading, Matthew Majeski and his wife Christina “Tina” Majeski of Saugus, Julie Cosgrove and her husband Kevin of Wakefield. She is survived by her grandchildren: James, Maggie, Liam, Morgan, Daniel, Logan and Mary; as well as her sister Deborah Libbey of Melrose; and her sisters and brothers-inlaw: John “Butch” Majeski and Susan of Wakefield and Leo and Marie Majeski of Burlington. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and close friends.

Donna had a way to make you feel welcome and feel like part of the family. Her compassion, wit, sense of humor, generosity, and kindness made her a very special lady.

The greatest love of all was her unconditional love of her family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.