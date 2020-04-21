Dorothy A. Meuse, 98

Apr 21, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 21, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Dorothy A. Meuse, 98, of Wakefield died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Bear Hill Nursing Center in Wakefield.

Dorothy was born in Wakefield on December 18, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (LeBlanc) Meuse. She was the beloved sister of the late Loretta and Marie Elizabeth Meuse, John J. Meuse Jr., and Josephine D’Entremont.

Dorothy was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1935 and later a graduate of Boston Secretarial School in 1936. She had worked for Shelmar in Wakefield as the officer manager. She was a member of the Jr. Catholic and Catholic Clubs.

Funeral services will be private. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com