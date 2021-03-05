Dorothy B. Stokes, 90

Mar 5, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 5, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Dorothy B. Stokes, age 90, of Wakefield died Sunday, February 28 at her residence in Wakefield with good friends at her side.

Born in Lynn on March 19, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Amanda E. (Helmuth) McGowan. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman Stokes. She was the sister of the late Albert J. and Ralph McGowan. She is survived by her cousin Bobbie Mitchell in Amesbury, MA and her dear friends Margaret Brennan, Wendy Carrier and Kris Levine.

Dorothy was raised in Medford and Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. She had been a longtime Wakefield resident and was a member of St. Joseph Church where she was also a Religious Education teacher. Dorothy also served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Dorothy was a retired medical secretary and enjoyed traveling in her free time, especially to Ireland.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in her memory.