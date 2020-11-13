Downtown upgrades move on

Nov 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 13, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — A lot has been going on behind the scenes in recent months regarding the Envision Wakefield downtown revitalization project, according to Town Councilor Edward Dombroski, who was taken a lead role on behalf of the town in spearheading the effort.

Dombroski provided an update at this week’s Town Council meeting.

At the November 2018 Town Meeting, residents voted to fund a design study for a proposed downtown revitalization project. The town retained VHB, a civil-engineering consulting and design firm, to develop concepts for improved transportation for everyone who travels to or through Wakefield center in cars, on foot, by bus, or on bikes. Voters at the April 2019 Town Meeting approved funding for the second phase of design for this project. With input from the public at several meetings, plans have been created for submission to receive state and federal funding in amounts of up to $16 million.

Those plans are approaching the 25 percent design phase, Dombroski told the Town Council this week. The 25 percent phase is one of the benchmarks used by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to measure progress and trigger reviews.

Dombroski reported that VHB, the DPW and MassDOT are scheduled to meet in December, when Mass DOT will provide feedback. The 25 percent design is expected to be completed in late January or early February 2021. There will be a public forum next summer to provide feedback on the 25 percent design plan.

Pedestrian-scale lighting, selected building materials, new trees and additional medians are are among the elements proposed in the downtown revitalization project. These, along with new areas for outdoor dining, shopping or other events, are intended to create a more inviting, pedestrian-focused downtown destination.

The concepts also include measures aimed at improving the flow of traffic and creating a better vehicular experience. Adaptive traffic signals can be installed, and wayfinding signs can guide residents and visitors to parking, local designations, and regional routes. There are also opportunities to create parking efficiencies and enhance the beauty and vitality through streetscape improvements. Bicycle lanes are also proposed on project area.

This initiative can also bring Main, Water, Albion, and surrounding areas up to standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act, making it universally accessible. This means increased safety at street crossings, including narrowing the crossing distance at some of the widest points of Main Street, and accessible sidewalks.

Dombroski said that the project will be broken into phases, and the goal is to be “shovel-ready” for each phase.

Dombroski reminded the board that the town received a separate Complete Streets grant to implement upgrades to Albion Street, including safety elements like crosswalks and aesthetic improvements like plantings. That project will comprise Phase 1 of the Envision project, Dombroski said. Plans for that phase have been completed by Town Emgineer Bill Renault, he said, and are set to go out to bid in the next several weeks.

Town Councilor Paul DiNocco asked if the board had seen the final design plans for Albion Street. Dombroski said that the plans are essentially what was presented to the Town Council at a meeting last summer, with a few tweaks based on the board’s feedback. Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio said that he would provide members of the board with copies of the final design.

—————

The Town Council approved the sale of $8,090,000 general obligation municipal purpose bonds dated November 19, 2020 to Raymond James & Associates, Inc., at the price of $9,054,839.22 and accrued interest, if any.

Maio said that due to the town’s excellent AAA bond rating, five major companies bid on the bonds. The town is getting an interest rate of about 1.6 percent over the life of the loan, he noted, adding that he was “absolutely thrilled” with the arrangement.

—————

In other business this week, the Town Council:

• Approved a request from the Council on Aging to accept and expend $3,097 in gifts from various donors.

• Approved a request from Aaronap Cellars for a special license to sell will at the Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays from Nov. 21 to Dec.12, 2020.